बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानें, साधु क्यों करते हैं तपती आंच में ये हठयोग...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
monk in sweltering heat hatha
{"_id":"5894bf434f1c1b2f3de849be","slug":"monk-in-sweltering-heat-hatha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0941 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0920\u092f\u094b\u0917...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 11:05 PM IST
साधु तपती आंच में हठयोग क्यों करते हैं? इस हठयोग से आखिर धरतीवासियों को क्या फायदा होता है? इन सवालों का जवाब पाते ही आप हैरान रह जाएंगे। एक इंसान जो अपने परिवार को छोड़कर, सारी रिश्ते-नाते तोड़कर ईश्वर की भक्ति में इस कदर लीन हो जाता है कि उसे खुद का भी कोई ठिकाना नहीं होता। साधु बनने के बाद इंसान आम जनमानस की सुख-समृद्घि की कामना के लिए हठ योग करता है। धुनी रमां कर भगवान विष्णु को प्रसन्न किया जाता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5892c82f4f1c1b232ae804a6","slug":"american-girl-marriad-to-himachali-boy-read-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5891f9124f1c1b2f3de82c9b","slug":"bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-vrs-cancelled-wife-sharmila-is-in-tension","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 BSF \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589347d34f1c1bda17e7ff58","slug":"cyber-crime-like-links-on-the-internet-from-home-down-3-700-million-swindle-three-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e 3700 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0942\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top