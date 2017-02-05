बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जाजमऊ हादसे में बड़ा खुलासा, महताब ने पैसा बचाने के लिए अनाड़ी हाथों में थमा दी कन्नी-बसूली
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 11:24 AM IST
Photo Credit: अमर उजाला, कानपुर
जाजमऊ में सपा नेता महताब आलम की अवैध इमारत ढहने के मामले में नया खुलासा हुआ है। केंद्र सरकार के नोटबंदी के फैसले को सपा नेता ने पैसा बचाने का मकसद बना लिया था। ऐसे मजदूरों को कन्नी और बसूली थमा दी गई, जिन्होंने पहले कभी यह काम नहीं किया था। इसी के चलते इमारत में न तो मानक के अनुरूप मैटेरियल लग रहा था और न ही काम हो रहा था।
