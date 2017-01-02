बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चंद्रमा पर जी सकते हैं पृथ्वी जैसा जीवन, इंसान के लिए रहने लायक वातावरण!
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 11:24 AM IST
चंद्रमा पर पृथ्वी जैसा जीवन जी सकते हैं। इंसान के लिए चंद्रमा पर रहने लायक वातावरण मौजूद है। अमेरिका की अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी नासा के एक अध्ययन में यह साफ हो चुका है। अब कानपुर की शौर्या सिंह के ‘लाइफ ऑन मार्स’ रिसर्च ने सभी को सोचने पर मजबूर कर दिया है।
