टीम इंडिया की हार पर क्रिकेट प्रेमियों में यूं दिखा 'गम और गुस्सा'
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 01:39 AM IST
भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के फाइनल मैच में दिनभर रहा जबरदस्त रोमांच रात में हार के बाद मायूसी में तब्दील हो गया। रविवार की छुट्टी में दिन भर लोग टीवी पर आंख गड़ाए रहे पर हार के बाद गम और गुस्सा झलका।
