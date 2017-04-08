बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस ‘लेडी गब्बर’ को देखकर सभी हैरान
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 06:19 PM IST
Photo Credit: रविन्दर सिंह भाटिया, अमर उजाला कानपुर
स्टेज पर बंदूक लेकर पहुंची ‘लेडी गब्बर’ को देखकर सभी हैरान रह गए। कानपुर के कान्हा कांटीनेंटल में फ्रेंड्स क्लब की मेंबर ने शुक्रवार को बॉलीवुड थीम पर आधारित ‘मैं हिरोइन हूं’ कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया था।
