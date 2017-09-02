Download App
PHOTOS: त्योहार से 5 दिन पहले बेघर हुआ ये मुस्लिम परिवार, इस हाल में मनी बकरीद

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 07:18 PM IST
homeless family of Liaquat Ali

कहते हैं गरीबी कमजोर होती है ये बात आज कानपुर के उस्मानपुर इलाके में रहने वाले लियाकत अली को समझ आ गई। सौ बरस से लियाकत का खानदान जिस घर में गुजर बसर कर रहा था उस घर को बकरीद त्योहार के पांच दिन पहले तोड़ दिया गया। बिना किसी नोटिस के नगर निगम ने लियाकत का घर ढहा दिया। जिससे आज लियाकत अपने बच्चों के साथ बिना छत के रहने को मजबूर हैं। 

