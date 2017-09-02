बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTOS: त्योहार से 5 दिन पहले बेघर हुआ ये मुस्लिम परिवार, इस हाल में मनी बकरीद
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
homeless family of Liaquat Ali
{"_id":"59aab68b4f1c1be0278b4f47","slug":"homeless-family-of-liaquat-ali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 5 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0918\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 07:18 PM IST
कहते हैं गरीबी कमजोर होती है ये बात आज कानपुर के उस्मानपुर इलाके में रहने वाले लियाकत अली को समझ आ गई। सौ बरस से लियाकत का खानदान जिस घर में गुजर बसर कर रहा था उस घर को बकरीद त्योहार के पांच दिन पहले तोड़ दिया गया। बिना किसी नोटिस के नगर निगम ने लियाकत का घर ढहा दिया। जिससे आज लियाकत अपने बच्चों के साथ बिना छत के रहने को मजबूर हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59aa41834f1c1be9278b4d18","slug":"honeypreet-insan-escaped-to-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa6ac24f1c1b56738b4dc1","slug":"ram-rahim-sentencing-honeypreet-insan-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0909\u0930\u094d\u092b '\u0939\u0928\u0940', \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u091b\u093e\u0908? \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a8fa0d4f1c1be0278b4b58","slug":"ram-rahim-wants-to-make-a-film-on-neta-ji","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!