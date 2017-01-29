बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तीसरी बार चुनावी मैदान में 'गुलाबी गैंग' की कमांडर
Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 05:53 PM IST
महिलाओं की आवाज बनने वाली गुलाबी गैंग की कमांडर संपत पाल तीसरी बार विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने जा रही है। 2006 में संपत पाल ने महिलाओं की समस्याओं पर आंदोलन शुरू किया और गुलाबी गैंग बनाया था। इस महिला की बात हम इसलिए कर रहे हैं क्योंकि इनकी कहानी खुद किसी फिल्म की पटकथा जैसी है।
