PHOTOS: मिस यूपी ने यहां बताये ग्लैमर वर्ल्ड के सक्सेस टिप्स
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 10:32 PM IST
मॉडलिंग में करियर बनाना मुश्किल नहीं है बशर्ते आपको हमेशा कॉन्फिडेन्ट रहना होगा। लड़कियों के लिए ग्लैमर वर्ल्ड में कई अपॉर्चुनिटीज हैं। ये कहना है मॉडल और फैशन डिजाइनर आशी बग्गा का। कानपुर की रहने वाली आशी मिस यूपी 2017 बनने के बाद फैशन की दुनिया में अपनी एक अलग पहचान बनाने में कामयाबी हासिल कर रही हैं। आशी ने ‘अमर उजाला’ से बातचीत में ग्लैमर वर्ल्ड के चैलेन्जेस और सक्सेस पर खुलकर अपने विचार रखे।
