बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कानपुर में दर्दनाक हादसा, ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली के नीचे दबकर चार लोगों की मौत, एक ही परिवार के थे चारों
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
four people died under the tractor trolley at kanpur
{"_id":"5948ed054f1c1b75588b45bd","slug":"four-people-died-under-the-tractor-trolley-at-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 03:41 PM IST
Photo Credit: अमर उजाला, कानपुर
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर देहात इलाके में इस वक्त की सबसे बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है। यहां झींझक चौकी में हुए एक दर्दनाक हादसे में एक ही परिवार के चार लोग मौत का शिकार हो गए
जबकि पांच लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593c1f484f1c1ba26b8b4762","slug":"prithvipal-meets-his-wife-after-eleven-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938ec454f1c1b1c5c9c7b9e","slug":"gurugram-gangrape-accused-made-a-fault-and-police-got-10-clues-and-arrested-all-three","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e4f2a1126f4de0b8b458b","slug":"choreographer-ganesh-acharya-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0930 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0906\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u2018\u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top