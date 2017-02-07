बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इटावा के चुनावी दंगल से पहली बार कांग्रेस दूर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
first congress not contesting election from etawah
{"_id":"5899fffe4f1c1b87523796b9","slug":"first-congress-not-contesting-election-from-etawah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u091f\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0942\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 10:52 PM IST
चुनावी इतिहास में यह पहला मौका है जब कांग्रेस इटावा जिले के चुनावी दंगल से बाहर है। कांग्रेस का इतिहास गवाह रहा है कि 1969 व 1980 के विधानसभा चुनाव में मौजूदा तीनों सीटों पर उनका कब्जा रहा है। लेकिन आज उसी कांग्रेस का सपा से गठबंधन के कारण किसी भी सीट पर अपना प्रत्याशी तक खड़ा करने का मौका नहीं मिला।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5896edbb4f1c1bce22e816f7","slug":"haryanavi-song-viral-on-youtube-schools-student-sing-that-song","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0940\u0924 \u092f\u0942\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5896cdba4f1c1bcf6de80255","slug":"anubhav-mittal-was-planing-to-launch-facebook-like-networking-site-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e 26 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5892c82f4f1c1b232ae804a6","slug":"american-girl-marriad-to-himachali-boy-read-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top