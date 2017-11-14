बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वेडिंग सीजन में सर चढ़कर बोल रहा ये Fashion trend
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 03:42 PM IST
वेडिंग सीजन शुरू होते ही जहां कपड़ों की हजारों वैरायटी बाजार मेें सजी हुई हैं वहीं ऑनलाइन साइट्स पर ऑफर्स की भरमार है। ग्राहकों को रिझाने के लिए ऑनलाइन साइट खरीदारी पर भारी छूट दे रही हैं। कुछ ई-कॉमर्स वेबसाइट ग्राहकों को फ्री डिलीवरी की सुविधा दे रही हैं तो कुछ 20 से 40 प्रतिशत की छूट दे रही हैं। ऑनलाइन मार्केट में हैवी व लाइट वेटेड गाउन और ज्वैलरी की अनगिनत वैराइटी उपलब्ध है।
जानें कौन-कौन सी वैराइटी बन रही है इस सीजन में लोगों की पसंद...
