खुशी का इजहार, शुक्रिया ‘अमर उजाला’ परिवार
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 01:07 PM IST
‘अमर उजाला’ की अनूठी पहल विधवा विवाह को लगातार सराहना मिल रही है। लैंडमार्क में आयोजित विधवा विवाह समारोह में शादी करने वाले 7 जोड़ों ने आर्थिक मदद की चेक मिलने पर ‘अमर उजाला परिवार’ और सामाजिक संगठनों का शुक्रिया अदा किया। इन सातों जोड़ों ने रविवार को अमर उजाला कार्यालय फजलगंज पहुंचकर खुशी का इजहार किया।
