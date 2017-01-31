बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोहरे के फेर में फंसे चालक, दर्जन वाहनों में हुई भीषण टक्कर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
dozen vehicles horrific collision trapped in fog
{"_id":"5890398f4f1c1b313de819b2","slug":"dozen-vehicles-horrific-collision-trapped-in-fog","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915, \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 05:34 PM IST
Photo Credit: अमर उजाला, कानपुर
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में मंगलवार को कोहरे की फेर में कई वाहन चालक फंसे। घने कोहरे के चलते दृश्यता कम होने से वाहन चालक गच्चा खाते दिखे, जिसके चलते हाईवे पर करीब दो दर्जन वाहन आपस में टकराए। हालांकि गति कम होने से कोई बड़ा हादसा नहीं हुआ है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589020ec4f1c1b0b13e80a2b","slug":"woman-who-is-living-as-a-man-since-last-25-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" 25 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0914\u0930\u0924, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58907e494f1c1b0b13e80ea6","slug":"aparna-yadav-is-richest-amongst-lucknow-assembly-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58905a6a4f1c1b3c3de81a75","slug":"mulayam-singh-yadav-son-prateek-yadav-lamborghini-car-next-is-what","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top