चार बच्चों की मां को कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 09:17 AM IST
Women killed in kanpur dehat

कानपुर देहात के मंगलपुर थाना क्षेत्र में सड़क किनारे महिला की लाश मिलने पूरे गांव में सनसनी फैल गई। मरने वाली महिला के चार बच्चे हैं। हत्या की वजह का अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है।

