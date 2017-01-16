बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चार बच्चों की मां को कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 09:17 AM IST
कानपुर देहात के मंगलपुर थाना क्षेत्र में सड़क किनारे महिला की लाश मिलने पूरे गांव में सनसनी फैल गई। मरने वाली महिला के चार बच्चे हैं। हत्या की वजह का अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है।
