चुनाव में बड़ी साजिश रच रहे हैं ये कुख्यात डकैत
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 08:07 PM IST
विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले ताबड़तोड़ वारदातों को अंजाम देकर बुंदेलखंड के कुख्यात डकैत कोई बड़ी साजिश रच रहे हैं। कहीं ये डकैत बंदूक दिखाकर वोट न मांगने लगें इसकी दहशत बीहड़ इलाकों में साफ देखी जा रही है। चित्रकूट का सक्रिय डाकू गैंग बबुली कोल और गोप्पा हर दिन अपने नाम की दहशत फैलाने के लिए फायरिंग कर गांववालों को डरा-धमका रहा है। इनके भय से अब कोई भी व्यक्ति मुखबिरी भी नहीं कर रहा है।
