होशियार! बाजार में आये 100 के नकली नोट
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 12:20 AM IST
मार्केट में 100-100 के नकली नोट आ चुके हैं। पहली नजर में इन्हें पहचानना बेहद मुश्किल है। नकली नोट छापने का कारखाना चोरी छुपे कहीं चल रहा है पुलिस को कई पुख्ता हाथ लगे हैं। कानपुर पुलिस ने पब्लिक द्वारा पकड़े गए एक युवक की तलाशी के दौरान एक ही सीरीज और नंबर के 100-100 के जाली नोट बरामद किए हैं। पुलिस गैंग से जुड़े तीन और लोगों की तलाश कर रही है। इस गैंग के तार पुखराया में पकड़े गए नकली नोटों के कारखाने से जुड़े हैं। पूछताछ में ये नई बात सामने आई है कि अभी भी किसी शहर में नकली नोट छापने का कारखाना चल रहा है।
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
