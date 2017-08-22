बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
‘अदृश्य’ हुआ खुद को ‘भगवान का अवतार’ कहने वाला तांत्रिक बाबा, शिष्य की चढ़ाई थी बलि
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 07:45 AM IST
दैवीय शक्तियां हासिल करने के लिए जन्माष्टमी की रात शिष्य की बलि चढ़ाकर खुद को ‘भगवान का अवतार’ कहने वाला तांत्रिक बाबा अब ‘अदृश्य’ हो चुका है। उसका कहीं कुछ पता नहीं चल पा रहा है। 15 अगस्त को सुंदरलाल कुशवाहा उर्फ सद्गुरू देव ने अपने शिष्य का सिर धड़ से अलग कर दिया था। तभी से पुलिस उसकी तलाश कर रही है लेकिन हर जगह नाकामी ही हाथ लग रही है। यूपी के हमीरपुर जिले का ये मामला पिछले दिनों काफी चर्चा में रहा था।
समझ से परे थी ‘सद्गुरू के पुनर्जन्म वाली बात’, अंधविश्वास फैलाने वालों से अब हो जाएं सावधान
