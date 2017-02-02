बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लव मैरिज के बाद पति ने ऐसे बना दिया ‘अश्लील फिल्मों की हिरोइन’
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 01:45 AM IST
करोड़पति बनने चाहत में एक पति इस हदतक गिर गया कि उसने अपनी पत्नी का ही सौदा कर दिया। पत्नी को पहले उसने बार डांसर बनाया और फिर ‘ब्लू फिल्मों की हिरोइन’ बनाकर वैश्यावृत्ति के दल-दल में उतार दिया। मामला यूपी के कानपुर शहर का है। पीड़ित महिला ने एसएसपी ने न्याय की गुहार लगाई है।
