डकैत निर्भय गुर्जर गैंग की इस दस्यु सुंदरी को मिली एक और सजा

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 10:49 PM IST
gujjar gang member five years imprisonment

डकैत निर्भय गुर्जर गैंग की सदस्य रही सरला जाटव सहित दो अन्य लोगों को पांच साल कैद की सजा के साथ आठ-आठ हजार रुपये अर्थदंड भी लगाया गया है। औरैया में विशेष न्यायाधीश (दस्यु प्रभावित क्षेत्र अधिनियम) महफूज अली ने 12 साल पुराने पुलिस मुठभेड़ के एक मुकदमे में यह सजा सुनाई है। 

gujjar gang

