कूड़ा गाड़ी के नीचे कुचली कैप्टन की पत्नी
Updated Sun, 25 Dec 2016 01:06 AM IST
कानपुर के कैंट क्षेत्र में कूड़ा उठाने वाली गाड़ी की टक्कर से स्कूटी सवार महिला की मौत हो गई, जबकि स्कूटी चला रही भांजी घायल हो गई। भीड़ ने गाड़ी चालक को पीटकर पुलिस के सुर्पुद कर दिया।
