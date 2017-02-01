आपका शहर Close

एटीएम मशीन के शटर में उंगली लगाकर ऐसे नोट चुराते थे ये शातिर हैकर

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 01:42 AM IST
atm hacker arrested

मंगलवार को कानपुर पुलिस ने एटीएम हैकर गैंग का खुलासा किया है। चकेरी पुलिस ने किराए पर एटीएम लेकर बैंकों को चूना लगाने रिटायर्ड दरोगा रमाकांत द्विवेदी के बेटे मनीष उर्फ टीटू समेत चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।  इनके कब्जे से विभिन्न बैंकों के 25 से ज्यादा एटीएम कार्ड, चेक, नगदी, तमंचे समेत तमाम दस्तावेज बरामद हुए हैं। पुलिस आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर रही है। 

