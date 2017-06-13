बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
IPL-10 में खेलने वाले कानपुर के अंकित को मिला बड़ा चांस
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 10:37 PM IST
आईपीएल सीजन 10 में कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स की टीम से खेलने वाले कानपुर के खिलाड़ी अंकित सिंह राजपूत के हाथ बड़ा चांस लगा है। अंकित का चयन नेशनल क्रिकेट एकेडमी (एनसीए) बंगलूरू में हो गया है। वर्तमान में यूपी रणजी टीम से खेलने वाले अंकित 19 जून से एक जुलाई तक बंगलूरू में तेज गेंदबाजी का हुनर सीखेंगे।
