रामनगरी में पंजे ने मारा दांव, निकाय चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी को लगा झटका

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:07 PM IST
चित्रकूट मप्र विधानसभा के उप चुनाव में कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी की जीत ने कांग्रेसियों को संजीवनी दिला दी। वहीं इस हार से बीजेपी को झटका लगा है। कांग्रेस की यह जीत आगे आने वाले चुनावों पर कितना प्रभाव डालेगी ये तो आने वाला समय ही बताएगा लेकिन इस जीत से कांग्रेस में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई है।





 

