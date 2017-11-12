बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रामनगरी में पंजे ने मारा दांव, निकाय चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी को लगा झटका
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
Congress candidate wins election BJP's defeat before nikay chunav
{"_id":"5a087acb4f1c1b6e548bc8de","slug":"congress-candidate-wins-election-bjp-s-defeat-before-nikay-chunav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935,\u00a0\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:07 PM IST
चित्रकूट मप्र विधानसभा के उप चुनाव में कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी की जीत ने कांग्रेसियों को संजीवनी दिला दी। वहीं इस हार से बीजेपी को झटका लगा है। कांग्रेस की यह जीत आगे आने वाले चुनावों पर कितना प्रभाव डालेगी ये तो आने वाला समय ही बताएगा लेकिन इस जीत से कांग्रेस में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0846a44f1c1bec538bc9b7","slug":"big-news-about-coin-ban-in-roorkee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a084e1b4f1c1b9f678bac8e","slug":"jio-super-cashback-recharge-offers-on-399-rupees-plan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 99 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a07e6b44f1c1bd8538bc83f","slug":"in-pradyumn-murder-case-cctv-showed-a-footage-in-which-accused-student-is-talking-to-pradyumn","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : CCTV \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!