ऐतिहासिक टीले की खुदाई में निकले ‘सदियों पुराने नरकंकाल’
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 09:39 PM IST
यूपी के हरदोई जिले में ऐतिहासिक टीले की खुदाई में सदियों पुराने नरकंकाल निकल रहे हैं। इन नरकंकालों की लंबाई-चौंड़ाई सामान्य मनुष्य से काफी अलग है। इसके अलावा कई किलोमीटर लंबी सुरंग भी मिली है। पुरातत्व विभाग की जांच में टीले के नीचे दबे कई रहस्यों से पर्दा उठने की संभावना है।
