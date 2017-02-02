बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
...अाैर अांखाें के सामने छा गया अंधेरा
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 01:49 AM IST
Photo Credit: अमर उजाला, कानपुर
माैत कब अाैर कहां अा जाए यह किसी काे पता नहीं हाेता। कानपुर के जाजमऊ इलाके में सपा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष महताब अालम के निर्माणाधीन छह मंजिला अपार्टमेंट में काम करने वाले मजदूराें के साथ भी कुछ एेसा ही हुअा। बिल्डिंग गिरने से कई जानें चली गईं बचीं ताे चाराे अाेर दिल दहला देने वाली चीखें... काेई अपने बच्चे के लिए ताे किसी का सुहाग अंदर दबा हुअा था।
