Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 11:37 PM IST
Photo Credit: रविन्दर सिंह भाटिया
कानपुर कैंट के कैवेलरी ग्राउंड पर भारतीय सेना को जानने, समझने (नो योर फोर्सेस) के लिए लगाई गई दो दिवसीय प्रदर्शनी का शुभारंभ शुक्रवार को हुआ। इस मौके पर टैंक, रॉकेट लांचर सहित तमाम युद्ध के साजो-सामान प्रदर्शित किए गए। केंद्रीय विद्यालय कैंट, आर्मी पब्लिक स्कूल और जयपुरिया के स्टूडेंट भारतीय सेना की ताकत को देखकर गदगद हो गए। प्रदर्शनी का हिस्सा बनने पर सबने गर्व महसूस किया। सेना के जवानों ने गीत गाए और वाहवाही बटोरी।
जानें, कर्नल दुष्यंत सिंह ने क्या कहा...
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
