जानें, बॉलीवुड का मशहूर गीतकार जब राजनीति में उतरा तो पब्लिक ने क्या किया...
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 11:44 PM IST
भारतीय सिनेमा के सदाबहार अभिनेता देव आनंद के फेमस गानों का सॉन्ग राइटर जब पॉलिटिक्स में उतरा तो पूरा बॉलीवुड हिल गया। अपने फिल्मी करियर की बुलंदियों पर पहुंचने से पहले ही उस जानेमाने गीतकार ने राजनीति की तरफ अपना पहला कदम कानपुर शहर में रखा। हम बात कर रहे हैं मशहूर गीतकार, कवि, फिल्म फेयर पुरस्कार विजेता, पद्म भूषण और पद्मश्री गोपाल दास ‘नीरज’ की। बहुत ही कम लोगों को यह मालूम है कि 60 और 70 दशक में अपने बॉलीवुड गीतों के जरिये लोगों के दिलों में जगह बना चुके गोपाल दास ‘नीरज’ ने चुनाव भी लड़ा था।
पब्लिक की भीड़ में नीरज की इस बात को सुनकर सभी हो गए हैरान.....
