भाजपा ने चुनावी मोड को "Normal Mode" से पहुंचाया "Active Mode" पर, लगेंगे तीन-तीन दिग्गज
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 03:15 PM IST
चित्रकूट के चुनाव में करारी शिकस्त मिलने के बाद अब भाजपा ने अपना चुनावी मोड को "Normal Mode" से "Active Mode" पर लगा दिया है। जिसके लिए भाजपा नए-नए पैंतरे अपना रही है जैसे कि कई स्टार प्रचारक अपनी रैलियों को तय समय से पहले ही करने वाले हैं। भाजपा निकाय चुनाव में टिकट बंटवारे में नाराज कार्यकर्ताओं को भी साधने के लिए नई योजनाएं बना रही है। अब बस देखना ये है कि इन सब चीजों का आने वाले निकाय चुनाव में कुछ फर्क पड़ता भी है या नहीं।
