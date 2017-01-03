बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये है अतीक का नया ठिकाना
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
atiq ahmad home behind the shri prakash house
{"_id":"586be4034f1c1b4d561595f3","slug":"atiq-ahmad-home-behind-the-shri-prakash-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0924\u0940\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0920\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 11:38 PM IST
सपा नेता अतीक अहमद कैंट विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी में जुट गए हैं। उन्होंने पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री श्रीप्रकाश जायसवाल के पोखरपुर (लाल बंगला) स्थित घर के पीछे एक घर खरीद लिया है। बस लेनदेन की औपचारिकता बाकी है। यहीं से वे विधानसभा क्षेत्र की गतिविधियों पर नजर रखेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि जरूरत पड़ी तो एक और घर ले सकते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5868d4694f1c1bd606eec52c","slug":"new-year-2017-welcome-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-police-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586b52e04f1c1b943a1588a8","slug":"three-daughters-of-rohtak-farmer-apointed-lieutenant-in-indian-army-amazing-success-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 3 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58676bd04f1c1b445ceed0c6","slug":"mock-drill-of-terrorist-attack-and-insurgent-operation-by-security-forces-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0938!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top