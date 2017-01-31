बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ज्योतिषों से उम्मीदवारों ने पूछे ऐसे सवाल, जानकर हर कोई हैरान
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 10:33 PM IST
ज्यादा से ज्यादा वोट पाने की जुगत में प्रत्याशी अपनी कुंडली लेकर ज्योतिषियों के चक्कर काट रहे हैं। नामांकन की तरह चुनाव लड़ने की रणनीति कैसी हो, इस पर भी ज्योतिषियों से राय मशविरा हो रहा है। ज्योतिषाचार्य गौरव महाराज का कहना है कि 26 जनवरी से शनि की चाल बदली है। इससे कई राशियों के जातक प्रभावित हो रहे हैं।
