पापा अाैर चाचा के लाडले थे अखिलेश, तस्वीराें में देखिए सीएम का बचपन
Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 01:02 AM IST
Photo Credit: अमर उजाला कानपुर
समाजवादी पार्टी में घमासान मचा हुअा है। पार्टी के मुखिया अाैर मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव के पिता मुलायम सिंह यादव ने उन्हें और अपने भाई प्राे. रामगोपाल यादव को पार्टी से 6 साल के लिए निकाल दिया है। मुलायम का कुनबा देश का सबसे बड़ा राजनीतिक घराना माना जाता है। मुलायम ने शुक्रवार काे अपने भाई शिवपाल का साथ भले ही दिया हाे, लेकिन एक वक्त एेसा भी था जब अखिलेश अपने पापा अाैर चाचा दाेनाें के ही लाडले थे। देखिए अखिलेश के बचपन से लेकर सीएम बनने तक की खास तस्वीरें...
