सपा की जनसभाओं का सुपर संडे आज, भुनाने निकले हैं दिग्गज अखिलेश

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 01:07 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश में 403 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए 7 चरणों में चुनाव होना तय हुआ है। 11 फरवरी को पहले चरण का चुनाव है। इसके लिए सभी पार्टियों ने अपनी पूरी ताकत झोंक रखी है। ऐसे में यूपी का चुनाव मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव के लिए उनकी साख का सवाल बन गया है। इस चुनाव में सपा-कांग्रेस के बीच गठबंधन हो चुका है। कांग्रेस जो पिछले 27 सालों से यूपी में सत्ता से बाहर है उसके लिए भी यह चुनाव बेहद अहम रहने वाला है।
