साजिश की बू आती है विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों से, सतर्क रहेंः अखिलेश यादव

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 08:11 AM IST
Akhilesh urges workers to be alert to BJP

सपा मुखिया अखिलेश यादव ने बृहस्पतिवार को वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ चुनावी तैयारियों को लेकर बैठक की। अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि निकाय चुनावों को पूरी गंभीरता से लें क्योंकि ये 2019 के लक्ष्य के करीब ले जाएंगे।




 

Your Story has been saved!