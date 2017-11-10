बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
साजिश की बू आती है विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों से, सतर्क रहेंः अखिलेश यादव
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 08:11 AM IST
सपा मुखिया अखिलेश यादव ने बृहस्पतिवार को वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ चुनावी तैयारियों को लेकर बैठक की। अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि निकाय चुनावों को पूरी गंभीरता से लें क्योंकि ये 2019 के लक्ष्य के करीब ले जाएंगे।
