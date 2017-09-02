बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
योगी की स्टाइल पर फिदा हुए युवा स्वयंसेवक, कह रहीं केशवधाम की ये तस्वीरें
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 06:07 PM IST
मथुरा के वृंदावन में चल रही आरएसएस की समन्वय बैठक में दूसरा दिन युवा स्वयंसेवकों को उत्साहित कर गया। जब यूपी के युवा मुख्यमंत्री और फायरब्रांड नेता योगी आदित्यनाथ केशवधाम पहुंचे तो उनसे मिलने की सबसे ज्यादा होड़ नए स्वयंसेवकों में रही।
