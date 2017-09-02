Download App
kavya kavya

योगी की स्टाइल पर फिदा हुए युवा स्वयंसेवक, कह रहीं केशवधाम की ये तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला मथुरा

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 06:07 PM IST
young volunteers of rss were crazy to meet cm yogi

मथुरा के वृंदावन में चल रही आरएसएस की समन्वय बैठक में दूसरा दिन युवा स्वयंसेवकों को उत्साहित कर ‌गया। जब यूपी के युवा मुख्यमंत्री और फायरब्रांड नेता योगी आदित्यनाथ केशवधाम पहुंचे तो उनसे मिलने की सबसे ज्यादा होड़ नए स्वयंसेवकों में रही। 

mathura mathura news

