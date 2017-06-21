बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
धर्मनगरी से सुहागनगरी तक यूं बही योग की गंगा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Agra
›
yoga day celebration in mathura agra firozabad mainpuri and etah
{"_id":"594a24214f1c1b63208b495f","slug":"yoga-day-celebration-in-mathura-agra-firozabad-mainpuri-and-etah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 01:15 PM IST
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर बुधवार को यमुना के क्षेत्र धर्मनगरी से लेकर ताजनगरी तक योग की गंगा बही। आगरा सहित मथुरा, फिरोजाबाद, एटा, मैनपुरी और कासगंज में सुबह छह बजे से योग दिवस पर आयोजनों की शुरूआत हो गई। जिले में सरकारी आयोजनों के अलावा कई सामाजिक संस्थाओं ने भी इसमें भाग लिया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593c1f484f1c1ba26b8b4762","slug":"prithvipal-meets-his-wife-after-eleven-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938ec454f1c1b1c5c9c7b9e","slug":"gurugram-gangrape-accused-made-a-fault-and-police-got-10-clues-and-arrested-all-three","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593bb5334f1c1b8c6b9c8516","slug":"bjp-mp-kc-patel-honey-trap-case-ajay-pal-arrested-by-delhi-police-in-connection-with-the-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0935\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"594a1c264f1c1b77428b4568","slug":"in-agra-narayan-singh-rana-talks-about-shooting-career","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top