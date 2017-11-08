बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Yamuna Expressway Accident: सीजन के पहले कोहरे का कहर, यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर टकराए 50 वाहन
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 09:39 AM IST
बीते एक हफ्ते से लगातार बढ़ रही सर्दी के बीच सीजन के पहले कोहरे ने अपना कहर दिखा दिया है। रफ्तार के सफर में यह कोहरा हादसों की दस्तक दे गया।
