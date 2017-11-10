बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आगरा में घायल हुए स्विस कपल को यूपी पुलिस ने दिया नायाब तोहफा, मिला रिटर्न गिफ्ट
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 06:39 AM IST
आगरा के फतेहपुर सीकरी में स्थानीय युवकों के हमले का शिकार हुए स्विस जोड़े को उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस ने नायाब तोहफा दिया है। पुलिस के इस प्रयास की चहुंओर सराहना हो रही है। पर्यटक भारत से मीठी यादें लेकर जाएं, यही पुलिस का प्रयास था।
