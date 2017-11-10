Download App
आगरा में घायल हुए स्विस कपल को यूपी पुलिस ने दिया नायाब तोहफा, मिला रिटर्न गिफ्ट

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला आगरा

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 06:39 AM IST
up police gift for swiss tourist attacked in agra

आगरा के फतेहपुर सीकरी में स्‍थानीय युवकों के हमले का शिकार हुए स्विस जोड़े को उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस ने नायाब तोहफा दिया है। पुलिस के इस प्रयास की चहुंओर सराहना हो रही है। पर्यटक भारत से मीठी यादें लेकर जाएं, यही पुलिस का प्रयास था। 

Your Story has been saved!