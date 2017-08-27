Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

आगरा में लोगों के पास पहुंचा 200 रुपये का नोट, खूब शेयर कर रहे फोटो

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला आगरा

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 08:40 AM IST
two hundred rupees note reached in agra

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक‌ की ओर से हाल ही में जारी हुआ 200 रुपये का नोट शनिवार को आगरा में भी लोगों के पास पहुंच गया। सबसे पहले नोट पाने की खुशी लोगों में साफ देखी गई। हालांकि बैंक अधिकारियों का कहना कि अभी यह नोट करेंसी चेस्ट से बैंक को नहीं मिला है।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

agra agra news

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार

HC ने फिर फटकारा- हरियाणा सरकार ने राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए शहर जलने दिया

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence, highcourt hearing on violence

Most Viewed

कोर्ट परिसर की Exclusive तस्वीरें, 2 बड़े सूटकेस के साथ क्यों आए थे राम रहीम?

New Pictures of ram rahim, panchkula news
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

रोहतक की सुनारिया जेल में गुरमीत राम रहीम की पहली रात, जानिए कैसे कटी?

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence, ram rahim first night in jail
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

कैमरे में कैद हुआ चोटी कटवा, तस्वीरों में आप खुद ही देख लीज‌िए कौन कर रहा ये सब

women choti cutting incident captured in cctv camera
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

Video: ऐसा है 200 रुपये का नोट, जाने क्या है अलग

rbi releases design of 200 rupees note will be launched from friday
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
I am an Indian Girl
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक ईशा शर्मा की कविता का जवाब है आपके पास?

ibne insha the poet of legacy of mir
काव्य चर्चा

इब्ने इंशा: हैं लाखों रोग ज़माने में, क्यों इश्क़ है रुसवा बेचारा...

The role of literature is essential in building Country says Raaz Dehlvi
काव्य चर्चा

हेल्परी तक की लेकिन कविता लिखनी नहीं छोड़ी: युवा कवि राज़ दहलवी

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!