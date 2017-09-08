बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शिक्षामित्रों का हिंसक प्रदर्शनः लाठी के जवाब में हुई पत्थरबाजी, आंसू गैस से काबू में आए हालात
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 08:32 PM IST
प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ चल रहे शिक्षामित्रों के आंदोलन ने एटा में शुक्रवार को हिंसक रूप ले लिया। मंत्री का घेराव करने पहुंचे शिक्षामित्रों ने रोके जाने पर पुलिस-प्रशासन पर पथराव कर दिया। इसके चलते दो इंस्पेक्टर समेत आधा दर्जन से अधिक पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए।
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
