फैक्ट्री में धमाकाः दरक गईं दीवारें, उड़े टिनशेड, हर ओर बस चीखपुकार
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 10:22 PM IST
शिकोहाबाद की पटाखा फैक्ट्री में धमाका इतना तेज था फैक्ट्री की दीवारें दरक गई। टिनशेड उड़ गया। दूसरी मंजिल की छत तक धराशायी हो गई। वहां काम कर रहे श्रमिकों ने सिर्फ धमाका सुना और कान सुन्न पड़ गए।
