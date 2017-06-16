बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
...तो इसलिए राहुल से दोस्ती को लेकर बार-बार ये बात कह रहे अखिलेश
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 06:13 PM IST
आगरा में डौकी के गांव नगरिया में गुरुवार को एटा हादसे के पीड़ितों को सांत्वना देने पहुंचे यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने मीडिया के सामने एक बार फिर कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और अपनी दोस्ती को लेकर एक ही जवाब दिया। समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव सपा-कांग्रेस गठबंधन को लेकर लगातार ये बात कहते आए हैं। हालांकि कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राजबब्बर एक बार यह कह चुके हैं कि सपा और कांग्रेस का गठबंधन यूपी के विधानसभा चुनाव तक ही था।
