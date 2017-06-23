बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जाट आरक्षणः राजस्थान-यूपी का टूटा संपर्क, आगरा-जयुपर हाईवे पर तोड़फोड़-आगजनी
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 01:14 PM IST
जाट आरक्षण को लेकर राजस्थान से शुरू हुई चिंगारी ने राजस्थान बॉर्डर से जुड़े यूपी के जिलों में अपना असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। मथुरा और आगरा के रास्ते उत्तर प्रदेश के सभी यातायात मार्गों को आंदोलनकारियों ने जाम कर दिया है। रेलवे हो या हाईवे सभी रास्तों पर सुबह से ही आंदोलनकारी जमे हुए हैं। तोड़फोड़ और आगजनी की भी घटनाएं सामने आ रही हैं।
