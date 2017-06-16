आपका शहर Close

धार्मिक स्थल पर कर रहे थे डबल मीनिंग कमेंट, पुलिस ने ऐसे ‌‌सिखाया सबक

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला राधाकुंड/गोवर्धन (मथुरा)

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 02:35 PM IST
mathura police ordered for sit ups for youth raising double meaning slogans

यूपी में पुलिस ने अब मोरल पुलिसिंग के जरिए शरारती तत्वों को सबक सिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। मथुरा के गोवर्धन का ही एक मामला सामने आया है जिसमें पुलिस ने परिक्रमा मार्ग में डबल मीनिंग कमेंट करते जा रहे युवकों को पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद उन्हें सबक सिखाने के लिए दंड बैठक लगाने की सजा दी। इसके बाद दोबार ऐसी हरकत न करने की हिदायत देकर छोड़ दिया। 

