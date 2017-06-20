बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
योगीराज की नगरी में योग दिवस से पहले यूं हुआ अभ्यास
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 08:19 PM IST
विश्व योग दिवस पर बुधवार को मथुरा जिले में 100 से भी ज्यादा योग शिविर लग रहे हैं। प्रशासन ने भी मोहन पहलवान स्टेडियम में डेढ़ हजार लोगों के लिए व्यवस्था की है।
