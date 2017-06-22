बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अटलजी के गांव वाले रेलमार्ग पर हादसा, पटरी से उतरी मालगाड़ी और गार्ड घायल
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 03:09 PM IST
आगरा-इटावा रेलमार्ग पर गुरुवार सुबह नमक लेकर जा रही मालगाड़ी पटरी से उतर गई। हादसा इतना जबरदस्त था कि रेलवे ट्रैक पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। मालगाड़ी के गार्ड को भी चोट आई हैं। आसपास गांव के लोगों का कहना है कि मालगाड़ी की गति तेज होने के कारण हादसा हुआ। हालांकि मौके पर कई वजह सामने आ रही हैं।
