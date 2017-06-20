सूर्य नमस्कार से होगी आगरा की सुबह, अमर उजाला के साथ देखें योग का महाकुंभ लाइव
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर आगरा की सुबह योग की क्रिया ‘सूर्य नमस्कार’ से होगी। शहर में 300 से ज्यादा पार्कों में लोग अनलोम-विलोम करते नजर आएंगे। इसकी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। मुख्य आयोजन एकलव्य स्पोर्ट्स स्टेडियम में होगा। घरों में बैठे लोग फेसबुक के जरिए इसका लाइव प्रसारण देख सकेंगे। जानिए कैसे...
