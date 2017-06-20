आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

सूर्य नमस्कार से होगी आगरा की सुबह, अमर उजाला के साथ देखें योग का महाकुंभ लाइव

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला आगरा

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 09:25 PM IST
international yoga day function in agra will be live on facebook

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर आगरा की सुबह योग की क्रिया ‘सूर्य नमस्कार’ से होगी। शहर में 300 से ज्यादा पार्कों में लोग अनलोम-विलोम करते नजर आएंगे। इसकी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। मुख्य आयोजन एकलव्य स्पोर्ट्स स्टेडियम में होगा। घरों में बैठे लोग फेसबुक के जरिए इसका लाइव प्रसारण देख सकेंगे। जानिए कैसे... 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

agra agra news

पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

Most Viewed

तस्वीरों में देख‌िए, जब 11 साल बाद खोए हुए पत‌ि से म‌िली पत्नी

prithvipal meets his wife after eleven years 
  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +

गुरुग्राम गैंगरेप में दरिंदों ने की थी बस एक गलती, वहीं से पुलिस को मिला ये अहम सुराग

Gurugram gangrape accused made a fault and police got 10 clues and arrested all three
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

ये शातिर हसीना जिसके इशारों पर अपने बेडरूम में बनाती थी नेताओं की अश्लील फिल्म वो आया सामने

bjp mp kc patel honey trap case, Ajay Pal arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the case
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

योगीराज की नगरी में योग दिवस से पहले यूं हुआ अभ्यास

mathura is ready for the yoga practice in international yoga day
  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत