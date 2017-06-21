आपका शहर Close

जोरदार आवाज और फट गई धरती, मची चीख पुकार

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला बाह (आगरा)

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 08:16 PM IST
in bah area of agra land cracked after heavy sound

आगरा के बाह में मंगलवार को सुबह तड़के पुरेहतन पुरा गांव में तेज आवाज सुनकर लोग सहम गए। गांव वालों का कहना है कि आवाज के साथ ही बस्ती के घर हिल गए और घरों में मौजूद बच्चों ही नहीं बुर्जगों में भी चीख पुकार मच गई। उसके बाद झमाझम बारिश हुई। 

