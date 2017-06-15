कासंगजः 100 श्रद्धालुओं पर इसलिए हावी हो गए चंद छिछोरे
यूपी के कासगंज से गुरुवार को गंगा स्नान कर लौट रहे श्रद्धालुओं पर छेड़छाड़ के बाद चंद छिछोरे युवक हावी हो गए। इसका कारण छेड़छाड़ के आरोपियों को स्थानीय दुकानदारों का समर्थन माना जा रहा है। वहीं स्थानीय विधायक के फोन के बाद पुलिस भी चुप हो गई और आरोपियों के हौसले बुलंद हो गए।
