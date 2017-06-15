आपका शहर Close

कासंगजः 100 श्रद्धालुओं पर इसलिए हावी हो गए चंद छिछोरे

टीम डिजिटल आगरा/कासगंज

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 03:08 PM IST
in kasganj eve teasers take on hundreds of pilgrims after local support

यूपी के कासगंज से गुरुवार को गंगा स्नान कर लौट रहे श्रद्धालुओं पर छेड़छाड़ के बाद चंद छिछोरे युवक हावी हो गए। इसका कारण छेड़छाड़ के आरोपियों को स्‍थानीय दुकानदारों का समर्थन माना जा रहा है। वहीं स्‍थानीय विधायक के फोन के बाद पुलिस भी चुप हो गई और आरोपियों के हौसले बुलंद हो गए। 

kasganj kasganj news

कासगंजः छेड़छाड़ की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस के पास आया विधायक का फोन

local MLA of kasganj called police to leave accuse of eve teasing
  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
