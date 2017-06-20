बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
योग के रंग में रंगी ताजनगरी, यहां पर 10000 लोग एक साथ करेंगे योग
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 01:44 PM IST
ताजनगरी आगरा योग के रंग में पूरी तरह रंग गई है। कल अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर शहर में करीब 500 स्थानों पर योग शिविर का आयोजन होगा। 1000 योगाचार्य इसका प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे। एकलव्य स्पोर्ट्स स्टेडियम में योग का कुंभ लगेगा।
