बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
घने कोहरे की चादर में ताज का शहर, बढ़ा खतरा और थम गई जिंदगी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Agra
›
agra dence fog stop life in city of taj mahal
{"_id":"5a052c504f1c1b8d698ba7b3","slug":"agra-dence-fog-stop-life-in-city-of-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0925\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 10:04 AM IST
दो दिन से धुंध का कहर झेल रही ताजनगरी शुक्रवार को पूरी तरह से कोहरे की चपेट में आ गई। इससे हाईवे और एक्सप्रेसवे की रफ्तार तो थमी ही, आम जिंदगी भी पटरी से उतर गई। रेल यातायात पूरी तरह ठप हो गया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a03dac84f1c1b71548bbac2","slug":"nine-students-killed-in-bathinda-highway-collision-funeral-at-rampura-phool","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902 8 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092c\u0947\u0938\u0941\u0927, \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a054c1f4f1c1bd0408b5b85","slug":"lpg-cylinder-expiry-date-lpg-cylinder-user-manual-lpg-cylinder-user-advisory","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092c \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u091a\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0902\u0935\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a0450404f1c1bc45b8b4fd6","slug":"rishabh-death-in-accident-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u090b\u0937\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0935\u0949\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u092c\u094d\u200d\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a046be94f1c1b59678ba94f","slug":"agra-air-quality-index-at-hazardous-level","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Agra Smog: \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 449","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a047af74f1c1b8e698ba4ab","slug":"agra-smog-is-affecting-beauty-of-taj-mahal","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Agra Smog: \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0948\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939 \u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!